Former fugitive receives 20 year federal sentence for trafficking drugs to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), an Atlanta man with ties to Savannah received a twenty year federal prison sentence for drug trafficking.

A federal judge sentenced Omar Griffin, 41, to 240 months in prison after Griffin submitted a guilty plea to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Five Kilograms or More of Cocaine.

Prosecutors say Griffin was a major importer of cocaine and other drugs into the Savannah area, and delivered illegal drugs for widespread distribution in the coastal area.

Griffin’s arrest in March 2020 in Houston was made through a partnership with the DEA, U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies in an effort dubbed Operation Snowplow.

The DOJ says GRiffin managed an organization that trafficked drugs packaged in children’s toys and DVD players, concealed in cargo vans and truck trailers for shipment to Savannah, and distributed to mid-level dealers operating from several Savannah-area residences.

Officials say Operation Snowplow was the largest single seizure of cocaine to date by the CNT.

Twelve others arrested in the investigation have been sentenced to prison terms of up to 240 months after all pleading guilty to related charges.

Authorities continue to search for two other suspects indicted in the conspiracy, Kia Hickman, 49, of Savannah, and Jamaal Singleton, 42, of Savannah.

Authorities ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the CNT at 912-652-3900, or Savannah Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.