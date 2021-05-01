Man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend, infant son

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A man who faced the death penalty in the deaths of his girlfriend and their son has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty.

Brandon David Conner, 42, faced charges including murder, aggravated battery, arson and using a knife to commit a felony in the August 2014 deaths of 32-year-old Rosella “Mandy” Mitchell and 6-month-old Dylan Ethan Conner.

He’s accused of killing both of them before setting fire to the house.

A judge on Friday accepted his guilty plea and sentenced him to life without parole plus five years.