Man killed, woman injured in Burton shooting

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Burton early Friday morning.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies arrived at the scene at Stanley Farms and Lauren Bay roads to find the man and woman wounded.

Deputies learned the victims had been shot near the road and the suspects fled the scene before they arrived, BCSO said.

Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene to take the victims to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

BCSO said the man, identified as 29-year-old Deonne McLendon, of Burton, died at the hospital. The woman injured was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

Investigators are still working to interview witnesses and gather information on the shooting. No word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting is encouraged to call Sgt. James Tunis at 843-255-3426.