BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A man was shot and later died from his wounds in Bluffton on Tuesday night. Later, Bluffton Police Officers located and arrested a 17-year-old suspect with the assistance of a K9 track.

The victim was Mark Tony Haynes, 57. Haynes sustained 3 gunshot wounds and was transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The suspect is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.