DARIEN, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash just outside of the city of Darien.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Trooper Markus White, around 9 a.m., 57-year-old Davis Hust was traveling on Highway 17 at mile marker 6 in a pickup truck when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Further details on the crash weren’t immediately provided.

GSP continues to investigate.