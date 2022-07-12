LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Long County man on Tuesday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Trooper David Laff, Long County deputies were dispatched to an accident on Marcus Nobles and Lannie Burkhalter Road shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 2019 Chevy Silverado which had struck a tree.

Deputies say the 71-year-old Glennville resident, whose name has not been released, was traveling west on Marcus Nobles Road when he left the roadway continuing for several feet till he struck a pine tree.

The vehicle’s front end was heavily damaged in the accident detaching the driver’s side wheel. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by GSP.