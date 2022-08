SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man is dead following a shooting early Thursday morning in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting in the 800th block of W. 38th Street, near Bulloch Street around 3 a.m. The man sustained fatal injuries.

SPD says the investigation is still in the early stages.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 for more details.