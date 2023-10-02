MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a shooting involving an officer in Ailey over the weekend.

On Sunday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) received a call stating that Donald Bonner Jr., 45, was in his yard firing random shots. Deputies arrived and attempted to negotiate with Bonner, to which he responded with threats to kill law enforcement.

Negotiations ended as Bonner went back into his house and did not continue further conversations. Deputies established a perimeter and waited on the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) SWAT team to assist MCSO with safely serving arrest warrants on Bonner.

Once GSP SWAT arrived, officers spotted Bonner behind the house with a gun and he was shot once. Bonner received medical aid on scene and was taken to the Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, where he later died.

No officers were injured during the incident.

State officials say Bonner was wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer from a March 2023 incident in which Bonner fired shots in the presence of MCSO deputies.

The GBI was called in to investigate later that night and has assumed the investigation.