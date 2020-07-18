Man killed in Liberty County crash Friday night

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was killed in a two vehicle crash in Liberty County Friday night.

According to State Patrol Trooper First Class Christopher Ashdown, a man was killed in the accident at the intersection of GA 196 and John Wells Road in Gum Branch just after 9 p.m.

Ashdown says the driver of a Ford pickup truck owned by CenturyLink was traveling westbound on GA 196 when the driver of a Ford Focus allegedly ran the stop sign, causing the two vehicles to collide.

The driver of the Ford Focus, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s sister, who was the passenger, was taken to Liberty Regional Hospital in Hinesville with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the CenturyLink truck was treated and released at the scene.

GA 196 was closed in both directions for several hours while troopers investigated the crash. Units from Liberty County Fire Services, as well as Walthourville’s Volunteer Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene to extricate the victim from the vehicle. The Liberty County Sheriffs Office was on hand for traffic control.

News 3 will have updates.