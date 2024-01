JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking for information related to the shooting death of a man in Jeff Davis County at a New Year’s Eve party.

According to authorities, Leceddrick Mitchel was murdered just after midnight on Dec. 31.

A photo of the victim was posted to the GBI’s social media pages Monday morning.

Please contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477 or click here to submit tips online.