BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 7. Two deputies from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic incident at a mobile home park on Bird Road.

After deputies arrived, they found that Jules Robert Lee, 32, had assaulted his disabled elderly father.

When deputies tried to arrest the offender, he resisted and officers attempted to tase Lee in an attempt to subdue him. Lee then pulled out a handgun and fired at officers who returned gunfire.

Deputies fired multiple shots, killing Lee. Police say that no deputies were injured. Lee was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Lee’s father was treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation of this incident.

According to the GBI, this incident is the 4th officer-involved shooting in 2023.