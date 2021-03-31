Man killed, Georgia deputy wounded in shooting

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed in a shooting that also wounded a Georgia sheriff’s deputy west of Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened Tuesday night at a motorcycle dealership in Lithia Springs.

Douglas County sheriff’s Capt. Trent Wilson says deputies had responded to an armed robbery in progress at the business.

He said a deputy was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that more details are expected to be released Wednesday.