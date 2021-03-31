Man killed, Georgia deputy wounded in shooting

Crime & Safety

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed in a shooting that also wounded a Georgia sheriff’s deputy west of Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened Tuesday night at a motorcycle dealership in Lithia Springs.

Douglas County sheriff’s Capt. Trent Wilson says deputies had responded to an armed robbery in progress at the business.

He said a deputy was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that more details are expected to be released Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories