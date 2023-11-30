STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating the shooting death of 39-year-old Antawan Strickland who was located in the driveway of a home with several gunshot wounds in Statesboro Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. this afternoon in the 100 block of Success Court. Although the victim was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, he did succumb to his wounds. His family has been notified of his death.

According to detectives, officers believe that there could be a witness or possibly witnesses of the homicide who may be able to help law enforcement gather information about the shooter.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 274637 and typing in “TIPSSPD” within your text message.