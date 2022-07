SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) — A man is hurt after being shot in Savannah on Sunday night.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting occurred on Pennsylvania Avenue.

An adult male was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

SPD is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for the department said due to the July 4 holiday, SPD likely won’t provide an update on the investigation until Tuesday.