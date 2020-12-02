Man injured in St. Helena Island shooting

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Deputies are investigating a shooting on St. Helena Island that left a man with a leg injury.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident occurred Wednesday on Sea Island Parkway and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

BCSO says a firearm was recovered and the scene was secured. There doesn’t appear to be a threat to public safety.

Residents and motorists in the area may see an increased law enforcement presence throughout the evening.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information on the shooting to call BCSO dispatch at 843-524-2777.