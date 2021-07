SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was injured in a shooting Saturday night on the 200 block of Glass Street.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Police have not arrested anyone but said the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. No further details were released at this time and SPD continues to investigate.

SPD asks anyone with information to call 912-525-3124 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.