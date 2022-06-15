POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Pooler that left a Hinesville man injured.

Officers responded to the Pooler Walmart parking lot around 5 p.m. where the victim fled after a shooting in another location.

In a preliminary investigation, officers discovered the 22-year-old victim was driving through the parking lot of Colonial Grand at Godley Lake located in the 1400 block of Benton Blvd. when his vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.