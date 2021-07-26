Man injured in shooting at Hilton Head apartments

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – One man was injured early Monday afternoon in a shooting at an apartment complex on Hilton Head Island.

Around 12:45 p.m., the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a report of shots fired at Hilton Head Gardens on Southwood Park Drive.

The sheriff’s office says the person responsible for the shooting ran from the scene before deputies arrived and has not yet been located.

Further details on the suspect were not immediately released.

BCSO says the man injured is being treated at Hilton Head Hospital. No word on the extent of his injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call BCSO dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or through the P3 Tips app.

Residents and guests of the apartment complex can expect an increase in law enforcement presence over the next few hours. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and investigators remain on the scene.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates.