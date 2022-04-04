LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man sustained multiple gunshots wounds in an early Saturday morning shooting in Liberty County.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office(LCSO), the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Oglethorpe Highway.

Deputies were dispatched on reports of vehicles laying drag, or driving in a zigzag or circle to spin around, in a nearby parking lot. As deputies began to clear the scene, a fight broke out nearby. While attempting to bring the fight under control, several shots rang out nearby. Upon investigation, authorities encountered a man with a weapon who was detained and later released.

Shortly afterwards, authorities were notified that a man had arrived to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville with several gunshot wounds. The man was later transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

The man remains in stable condition.

Deputies are investigating if the shots fired in the fight were involved in the shooting. The man has not yet been identified.