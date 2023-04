SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was injured in a shooting early Monday morning, according to Savannah Police.

Police responded to the scene of a shooting near Ann and Zubley streets around 1:30 a.m. where a man suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital.

There is no word on a suspect or motive at this time.

This is a developing story.