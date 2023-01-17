LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A shooting on Lady’s Island left one man injured Tuesday.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road.
The man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg, BCSO said. He’s being treated at a local hospital.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777.
Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or through the P3 Tips app.