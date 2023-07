HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was injured in a Hinesville shooting Thursday night.

According to Hinesville Assistant Chief, Tracey Howard, the shooting took place around 6:30 Thursday night at a local eatery on Shaw Road.

Howard said the man received a non-life-threatening graze to his head. He was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

Law enforcement authorities searched the area for the gunman for several hours using tracking canines with success.