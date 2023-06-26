BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department (BCSO) is investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend at a Castle Rock Road home early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies found a 28-year-old man who was suffering from a single gunshot wound after arriving on scene.

Deputies rendered aid to the victim before he was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by Beaufort EMS. Later, the victim was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina where he remains in stable condition.

There were a total of three people inside the home including the victim when the gunfire broke out from the road. The home was struck several times by bullets and a vehicle in the driveway was also damaged.

The man was the only person inside the residence who was injured.

Anyone who may have information about this event is encouraged to contact Sergeant Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.