BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was injured in a drive-by shooting as he was sitting outside Monday night, according to the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD).

The victim told police he was in the front yard of 15 Magnolia Street when multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle. He was taken to a nearby emergency room by a neighbor where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

GCPD responded to the scene on Magnolia Street around 9 p.m. where technicians found 56 shell casings and suspected controlled substances located throughout the yard.

Officials said there were at least three homes damaged in the incident, including a neighboring home and two on Pine Street.

There is no word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Savage at 912-554-7559 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.