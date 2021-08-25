Man indicted on murder charge in fatal Savannah shooting

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 23-year-old is now in custody, facing a murder charge in a fatal Savannah shooting.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Deandre Miller was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in connection to the death of 31-year-old Arthur Boston.

Back on July 2, Boston was shot in the Hitch Village area near Avery Street and Wilder Drive. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Miller was indicted on one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a first offender/probationer.

He remains in custody at the Chatham County jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories