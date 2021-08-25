Man indicted on murder charge in fatal Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 23-year-old is now in custody, facing a murder charge in a fatal Savannah shooting.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Deandre Miller was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in connection to the death of 31-year-old Arthur Boston.

Back on July 2, Boston was shot in the Hitch Village area near Avery Street and Wilder Drive. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Miller was indicted on one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a first offender/probationer.

He remains in custody at the Chatham County jail.