Man indicted on 14 counts for child porn after trading in cell phone at Savannah Verizon store

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fort Stewart soldier was indicted on child pornography charges Wednesday.

Gavin Barnhart was indicted by a Chatham County Grand Jury on Wednesday and charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

According to court documents, Barnhart had sexually explicit photos and videos of minors on his phone. On April 5, he traded his phone in to the Verizon store, and the images were found.

He was arrested in May in Liberty County. When he was arrested, authorities found similar content on his new cell phone.