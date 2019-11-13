Man indicted in hit and run that killed retired police lieutenant from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Richmond Hill man has been formally accused in the hit and run homicide of a retired police lieutenant earlier this year.

A grand jury in Chatham County has indicted Reginald Miller on multiple charges in the death of 60-year-old Darel Dodge, of Savannah. Early in the morning of May 24, officials say Dodge was walking along Interstate 95 near mile marker 105 in the emergency lane area when he was struck and killed.

Miller was taken into custody a few weeks after the fatal hit and run.

Miller faces the following: one count homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene, one count hit and run, one count failure to report accident, one count failure to maintain lane and one count driving while license suspended.

Arrest records obtained by News 3 show Miller has a lengthy history of charges, including traffic-related charges and multiple DUIs.

According to his obituary, Dodge served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army and a lieutenant for the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Police. He leaves behind his wife of 29 years.