Man indicted in August River Street murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was indicted Wednesday in relation to the fatal shooting of a Savannah husband and father in August.

Ronnie Elijah Cooper, 30, was indicted Wednesday and charged with one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Aug. 6, Savannah police say Cooper shot and killed 30-year-old Marcus Chaney in a parking lot, near the Homewood Suites on River Street, where Chaney worked. Construction workers nearby tackled Cooper as he tried to flee the scene.

Marcus Chaney

Cooper and Chaney’s wife have a child together from a previous relationship. Chaney and his wife Victoria were together for almost five years, and she was pregnant when he was killed.

News 3 obtained Cooper’s criminal record back in September. Since 2007, Cooper has been arrested at least 15 times and charged with dozens of crimes, including aggravated stalking, battery and obstruction by fleeing.