Man indicted for Savannah Code Compliance building arson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man could spend 20 years in prison for allegedly setting fire to the City of Savannah Code Compliance building in May.

Stephen Setter, 18, of Savannah, was indicted on one count of arson by a U.S. District Court grand jury, said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Bobby Christine on Friday.

The charge carries a sentence of five to 20 years in federal prison, along with “substantial financial fines,” penalties and up to five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

photos: Savannah Fire

According to the indictment, Setter “maliciously damaged and destroyed” the building located at 1700 Drayton Street on May 3.

“Protection of life and property is paramount in our service to the community,” Christine stated. “We are grateful that the exceptional efforts of the Savannah Fire Department safely secured the facility and surrounding structures from further harm, with no injuries to firefighters or other citizens.”

Details on Setter’s possible motivation have not been released.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Savannah Fire Department Arson Unit, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tania D. Groover.