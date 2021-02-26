Suspect in custody after shots fired, chase in Effingham County

MELDRIM, Ga. (WSAV) – A man is in custody in after a police chase in the Meldrim area Friday.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), deputies first responded to a domestic situation near Ziegler Road where a shot was fired.

To their knowledge, no one was hit, but ECSO says the suspect took off before deputies arrived on the scene.

About a half-mile away, a deputy spotted the suspect and began their pursuit. During the chase, the suspect eventually lost control of the car he was driving and ended up in a ditch near Meldrim Road.

ECSO says the suspect got out of the vehicle and took off on foot. Several neighboring agencies responded and surrounded the area.

He was eventually found in another car with two other people. The details of their involvement are unclear at this time, but all three were detained.

According to the sheriff, loaded guns were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV News 3 for details.