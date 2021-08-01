Man hospitalized after shooting at apartment complex in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was hospitalized Saturday night after police said someone shot him outside of an apartment complex in Hinesville.

Officers found the man with multiple wounds just after 7 p.m. at the Harbor Rain apartment complex on the 600 block of Saunders Avenue.

Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater said he doesn’t believe the victim lived in the complex. The man first went to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville and was then taken by ambulance to Memorial Health in Savannah.

Slater said investigators aren’t releasing the victim’s condition.

“We’ve been trying to keep tabs on that, for the most part. I can’t tell you at this point what it is,” Slater said. “We do know he was struck multiple times. I don’t want to go into more detail than that.”

Slater said there are a couple of people of interest but no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Hinesville Police at 912-368-8211.