SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting at the Savannah Gardens apartment complex.

It’s located in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue by Savannah High School, which was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution, police said.

Several people, including at least one juvenile, have been detained for questioning.

It’s the second shooting in the area this month. Last week, police arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the shooting of another teen.

According to the Savannah Chatham County School System, the shooting happened about 30 minutes after Savannah High dismissed for the day. However, there were approximately 24 students and 35 staff members on campus.

The lockdown was lifted within 30 minutes.