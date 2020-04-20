Man hit, killed by car on E.G. Miles Parkway in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Brunswick man was killed early Sunday morning on Elma G. Miles Parkway after being hit by a car.

According to Hinesville Traffic Accident Investigator Scott Hensler, 46-year-old Stephen Gerber was hit by a 2007 Ford Fusion traveling southbound on E.G. Miles Parkway near Liberty Regional Medical Center just after 12:30 a.m.

Gerber was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation by Hinesville TAI Officer Damitrus Styles. News 3 will have updates.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.