Man grazed by bullet during shootout over weekend, Savannah police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was grazed by a bullet during a shootout over the weekend in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the man was shot Saturday night in the area of McIntyre Street and Augusta Avenue.

SPD arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. and found the man who was grazed by a bullet in his hand. The man was not taken to the hospital.

SPD says the man was hit while two cars exchanged gunfire. The man was not in either car.

No further details were released. SPD urges anyone with information to call 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.