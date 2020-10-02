Man gets more than 15 years in ‘massive’ south Ga. drug trafficking scheme

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A Waycross man will spend more than 15 years in prison as another awaits his sentencing in a “massive” drug trafficking scheme in south Georgia.

According to U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, of the Southern District of Georgia, 30-year-old Lashadre Smith, a/k/a “Shafa,” a/k/a “Shaffa Billythekid Smith,” pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking scheme.

He was sentenced Friday to 190 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The final defendant in the scheme, Phillip Johnson, a/k/a “Gunplay,” 29, of Waycross, has not yet been sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Christine says the other defendants in the investigation were sentenced to prison to prison terms up to roughly 22 years.

“Not only did this wide-ranging investigation and prosecution shut down major meth distributors in the Waycross area and beyond, it also has removed from the streets three dozen criminals and gang members with a sickening total of nearly 70 felony convictions on their substantial records,” the attorney stated. “The many law enforcement agencies who risk their lives to protect our communities from such career criminals deserve our gratitude and unwavering support.”

The defendants, according to Christine, were named in two separate federal indictments in 2017 alleging a conspiracy spreading from Georgia, to Florida, and to California, to import methamphetamine and other drugs to south Georgia.

The FBI worked with law enforcement agencies in Ware, Pierce and Glynn counties and seized kilos of methamphetamine along with quantities of cocaine and marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash and multiple firearms.