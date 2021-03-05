Man gets 8 years in prison in connection to Statesboro shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Statesboro man will spend eight years behind bars for shooting a man in the face last year.

Courtney Spann was arrested last January for the shooting on Pine Street. The 31-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was later released.

At the time, detectives found several rifles in the back of Spann’s car.

Over a year later, and Spann has been sentenced to 96 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, said Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes, of the Southern District of Georgia.

He was also ordered by U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker to serve three years of supervised release after he completes his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Previously convicted felons are prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition – period,” said Estes. “Courtney Spann’s record makes it abundantly clear why these laws are in place, and our office will relentlessly enforce these laws to keep firearms out of the hands of violent criminals.”

Investigators have also determined Spann is a member of the Gangster Disciples criminal street gang, with a felony conviction for drug trafficking.

He faces additional state charges related to the incident that led to his arrest, Estes said.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Statesboro Police Department, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.