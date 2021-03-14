Man gets 5 years in prison for arson at Savannah city office

Associated Press

Stephen Setter (left, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office) Fire at 1700 Drayton Street (right, Savannah Fire)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for setting fire to a Savannah city government office building

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that 19-year-old Stephen Charles Setter was sentenced by a U.S. District Court judge after pleading guilty to a charge of arson.

In his plea, Setter admitted to setting a fire that destroyed the city’s code enforcement office last year on May 3.

Setter also told the court he had activated a fire alarm at a local marina that same night to draw firefighters away from their station and allow him to steal one of their radios so he could listen to fire department communications.

