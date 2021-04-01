Man gets 10 years for destroying evidence in murder of Fort Stewart soldier’s wife

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hardeeville, South Carolina, man who was previously convicted of a felony will go back to prison for the next 10 years.

Devin Ryan, 30, helped destroy evidence in the murder of 24-year-old Abree Boykin in 2018. She was found dead at her apartment on post at Fort Stewart while her husband, Sgt. Shawn Boykin was deployed in Korea.

“Devin Ryan helped a cold-blooded murderer destroy evidence in a homicide investigation – and committed the heinous crime while on supervised release from a previous felony conviction,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes for the Southern District of Georgia. “Our communities are safer with him and his co-defendant locked away.”

Last month, Stafon Davis, 28, of Savannah, was sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison for Abree Boykin’s murder.

Stafon Davis (L) Abree Boykin (R)

After shooting her and fleeing Fort Stewart in her car, he asked Ryan to help destroy the vehicle. The two met months earlier while in prison.

They met up in Hardeeville, doused the vehicle in gasoline and set in on fire. The burned car was later taken to a salvage yard and scrapped before investigators could find it.

“Ryan’s sentence brings to an end a tragic story of cold-blooded murder and an attempted cover-up of a crime by two convicted felons,” said Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker. “Ryan joins his partner in the crime back in prison thanks to a determined investigation by the FBI, Army Criminal Investigation Command and the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Georgia.”