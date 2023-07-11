ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating after a man was found shot dead in the middle of the road on St. Helena Island.

BCSO said deputies were called to a report of a “man down” around 11 p.m. on Club Bridge Road near Seaside Road.

On the scene, they found a 66-year-old man laying in the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials are now working to track down anyone who may have had contact with the man prior to his death.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact MSgt. Jason Malphrus at 843-255-3233, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.