Man found shot at Waters, Seiler avenues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was injured by gunfire at the intersection of Waters and Seiler avenues Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the area at 2 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body.
Further details were not immediately available.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.
Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.