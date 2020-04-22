Man found shot, airlifted from Main Street in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – State and local law enforcement are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday on Main Street.

According to Hardeeville Police, a man in his 30s was located in a vehicle near a veterinary clinic in the Highway 46 area. He had apparently been shot at a different location.

The man was airlifted to a hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The police chief says there are multiple suspects in this case connected to Hampton and Beaufort counties as well as Augusta.







Details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting are limited at this time. But News 3 has learned that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to help in the investigation.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public. It’s believed to be an isolated incident.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.