Man found guilty of murder in toddler’s 2016 death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been convicted of murder in the death of 2-year-old Tristan Mitchell, who was found unresponsive in 2016 on Skidaway Island.

Savannah Morning News reports Justin Remler on Friday was found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault by a Chatham County Superior Court jury.

In September 2016, authorities were called to Remler’s mother’s home in The Landings where the then 24-year-old was looking after Tristan. Remler told authorities he put the toddler down for a nap and couldn’t wake him up.

Tristan was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy in March 2017 revealed Tristan died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Remler was subsequently arrested and remained in jail until June of this year when he was freed on a $25,000 bond.

According to The Savannah Morning News, the defense claimed the child likely died of complications from an enlarged heart.

A prosecutor told jurors that Tristan’s death was a textbook case of child abuse.

Remler, now 28, was immediately taken to the Chatham County jail. The judge deferred sentencing until a later date.