BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been convicted of murder in the 2022 shooting death of a 29-year-old Baxley man.

Ronnie May Jr., 30, of Sandersville now faces a mandatory life sentence for Lennal Dasher’s murder. It’s possible May’s sentence would allow for parole.

An Appling County jury found him guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony after four days of trial.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

According to evidence presented at the trial, the men were at a house party on Warrick Lane when an argument started between Dasher and May’s girlfriend, Shavutea Nails.

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Whitney Bradford, who prosecuted the case, said Dasher and Nails are cousins.

The owner of the home encouraged Dasher to walk away from the argument, and he and another partygoer went to a nearby park to smoke.

Minutes later, May, along with DeShawd Smith, picked up Dasher. They drove to a secluded area on James Drive in Baxley, got out of the vehicle and walked down a dirt road.

That’s when May shot Dasher in the head twice, then left the scene with Smith.

Officials later found a receipt for a .22 caliber firearm in May’s car. The firearm was consistent with the one May had the night of the murder, according to witness descriptions.

The jury found May guilty of Dasher’s death after 45 minutes of deliberations.