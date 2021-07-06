Check the latest forecast

View VIPIR Radar

Download the free app

Submit weather video & pics

Lightning Fatality_104175

Man fires at deputy during chase, stopping police SUV

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:
shots fired shooting crime police_1553619439234.JPG.jpg

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man being chased by a deputy in South Carolina stopped his pickup truck and fired a rifle at the officer, disabling the police SUV.

Investigators say the Oconee County deputy was not hurt and police are still looking for the driver who later ran from his vehicle.

Authorities say the deputy saw started chasing the man Monday after seeing the driver act suspiciously in the parking lot of a bank near Salem. Investigators say the driver sped away, running through a stop sign and passing cars on double yellow lines.

He then fired at the deputy’s SUV, shattering the windshield and flattening at least one tire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories