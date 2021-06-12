Man faces weapons charge linked to Georgia mall shooting

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — Police officers have arrested a 19-year-old Georgia man for illegally possessing a gun in connection with a shooting at a suburban Atlanta mall.

A shouting match led to dozens of gunshots and one person wounded Thursday at Southlake Mall in Morrow. Morrow police said they charged Cody Wilson of Dallas, Georgia, with illegal possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Wilson remained jailed Friday without bail in Clayton County on the felony charge.

The wounded man was shot in the thigh and hasn’t been identified. He remains hospitalized Friday but is expected to recover.

Morrow police spokesman Sgt. Eli Skelton says authorities aren’t releasing his name.