SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An Iraqi man living in the Peach State is headed to prison for trying to smuggle guns through the port of Savannah.

Prosecutors said 43-year-old Nihad Al Jabari tried to ship six rifles and three handguns in August 2020. Authorities found the guns hidden in a shipping container for spare auto parts.

The Southern District of Georgia charged Al Jabari with the following:

Smuggling

Failure to notify a common carrier

Submitting false or misleading export information

WSAV was told Al Jabari got the weapons through straw purchases made in the Atlanta area. Al Jabari was sentenced to nearly 8 years in federal prison.