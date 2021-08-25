Man faces murder, drug charges after deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing murder and drug charges after a deadly shooting Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Michael Antonio Harris, 32, was arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine, manufacturing, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm.

A man was found with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of 28th Avenue North. The identity of the person killed has not been released.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call police at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.