Man faces arson charge for Waycross fire

courtesy of Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of setting a building on fire in Waycross last month has been arrested.

Ricky Burke, 68, is being charged with arson in the second degree, according to the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

Officials say the fire happened the morning of Sept. 28 on Columbus Street. The 40-year-old building was apparently being used to store plywood and there were no utilities connected.

Commissioner John King said investigators quickly determined the fire was set intentionally.

The commissioner’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Ware County fire department and sheriff’s office with the investigation.

Suspected arson can be reported to Georgia Arson Control at 1-800-282-5804 or georgiaarsoncontrol.org. Officials say information you provide will be kept confidential.

Georgia Arson Control offers a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.