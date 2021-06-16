Man faces a dozen charges after Victory Drive crash into building

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of recklessly driving with a 3-year-old passenger and causing another vehicle to crash into a building on Victory Drive now faces a dozen charges.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were attempting to stop a Buick sedan on 38th Street when the driver, Jerald Johnson, fled from them at a high rate of speed.

The 25-year-old drove down Barnard Street and then ran a red light at Victory Drive, SPD said, before crashing into the passenger side of a Buick Encore driven by Sylvester Hill, 28, of Port Wentworth.

Hill’s vehicle spun and traveled across all lanes of Victory Drive, then crashed into a Savannah College of Art and Design building in the 200 block. According to police, Johnson also struck a wall of the building.

Johnson’s 3-year-old passenger was not properly restrained in the vehicle, SPD said. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment, along with Hill, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No one in the SCAD building was injured.

After he was released from the hospital, Johnson was charged with fleeing to elude, reckless driving, serious injury by motor vehicle, too fast for conditions, disregarding traffic control device, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to register vehicle, no proof of insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign, marijuana possession less than 1 oz., cruelty to children second degree and felony habitual violator.

SPD says Johnson also has warrants in four jurisdictions outside of Chatham County.