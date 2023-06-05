OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that they are investigating after a man went underwater and never came back up on Saturday.

Deputies said that they responded to reports of a drowning that occurred on Lake Keowee near High Falls County Park on Saturday.

The E-911/Communications Center received a call about reports of a drowning. Deputies from the Uniform Patrol Bureau, Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies assigned to the Marine Unit, Oconee County Emergency Services, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources all responded to the scene.

Upon further investigation, deputies said that a group was on a boat in a cove on Lake Keowee. A child, who was swimming in the water, reportedly went into distress. An adult male went into the water to help the child and went under the water. The adult male did not come back up.

Deputies said that the man was found dead in the water on Saturday around 8:45 p.m. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office did respond to the scene.

The Oconee County Coroner has identified the man as Caleb Emmanuel Cohen, 35, of Spartanburg. The cause of death has been ruled as a drowning with the manner of death being ruled as accidental.

Investigators do not suspect foul play regarding the death. There is no danger to the public at this time. The investigation remains ongoing by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.